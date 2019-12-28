Law & Order
Man arrested after posting online revenge sex video
Macedon Police reported the arrest on Saturday (12/21) at 8:45 p.m. of Carlos E. Diaz, age 26, of Stenson Street in Rochester.
It is alleged that after a nasty break-up with a girl living on Bickford Street in Macedon, Diaz uploaded a video of the two made during a sex act to a social media site. The woman’s face appeared in the video.
Diaz was subsequently charged with Felony Unlawfully Disseminating Surveillance Video in the Second Degree under New York’s Revenge Law Act.
Diaz was taken to centralized arraignment and will appear in Macedon Court January 21 at 2 p.m.
