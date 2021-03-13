Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
March 13th 2021, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • MON 15
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 16
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 20
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Man charged with Sex Abuse 1st involving 12 year-old girl

by WayneTimes.com
March 13, 2021

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest on Monday (3/8) at 3 p.m. of a Town of Arcadia man for Sex Abuse in the 1st Degree. 

Robert K. Siler Jr., age 37, of 806 Hecker Road in waterloo, NY, was arrested after an investigation was initiated by Wayne County Child Protective Services. A complaint was received via the New York State Child Abuse Hotline, alleging that Siler had inappropriate contact with a twelve year old female. After further investigation it is was said that Siler had been having sexual contact with the twelve year old. It was alleged that he was naked in the shower with the twelve year old and he subjected her to sexual contact. This occurred at his home in October of 2019. Siler was taken to Wayne County Jail for CAPS arraignment and released to appear in Arcadia Town Court. A Stay Away Order of Protection was  issued for the victim.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Kropac, Doris

WOLCOTT/LYONS: age 86, passed away at Newark-Wayne Hospital on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. She was predeceased by her Mom, Evelyn Northrup; son, Robert Ross; daughter and son-in-law, Diane (David) Woods and sister, Nancy Horton. Doris is survived by her daughters, Connie (Ernie) Ross and Elaine Roats; son, Bill Kropac; 7 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 2 […]

Read More
Nielsen, James A.

PALMYRA/MARION: Joined his wife Marilyn on 3/7/2021, on their 69th wedding anniversary, at the age of 89. James was predeceased by his wife, Marilyn (Hulbert), daughter, Deborah (East). Parents, Arthur Nielsen and Lillian (Burmeister); sisters, Shirley Townley and Doris Donadoni. Survived by his children, Lawerence (Karen), Kirk, Amy (Nielsen) Powers, Ronald (Susan). Grandchildren, Danielle Bailey, […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square