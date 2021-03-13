Man charged with Sex Abuse 1st involving 12 year-old girl

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest on Monday (3/8) at 3 p.m. of a Town of Arcadia man for Sex Abuse in the 1st Degree.

Robert K. Siler Jr., age 37, of 806 Hecker Road in waterloo, NY, was arrested after an investigation was initiated by Wayne County Child Protective Services. A complaint was received via the New York State Child Abuse Hotline, alleging that Siler had inappropriate contact with a twelve year old female. After further investigation it is was said that Siler had been having sexual contact with the twelve year old. It was alleged that he was naked in the shower with the twelve year old and he subjected her to sexual contact. This occurred at his home in October of 2019. Siler was taken to Wayne County Jail for CAPS arraignment and released to appear in Arcadia Town Court. A Stay Away Order of Protection was issued for the victim.