Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
August 1st 2020, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • MON 3
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 4
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 5
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 6
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 7
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 8
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
INTRODUCING THE DAILY: NEWS BREIFS, BREAKING STORIES & MORE. 

Man faces 17 charges after reports of reckless driving

by WayneTimes.com
August 1, 2020

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest on Sunday (7/26) at 5:02 p.m. of a City of Rochester man following multiple reports of a reckless driver endangering the public.

Gamaliett Lucky Rosario-Martinez, age 24 of Shelter Street in the City of Rochester, was charged with Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the First Degree, Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the Second Degree, DWI Common Law, DWI/BAC, and Aggravated DWI with a BAC of .18%. He was additionally charged with Reckless Driving, Speed in Zone, Speed not Reasonable and Prudent, Unsafe Lane Change, Passing Vehicles on the Right, No Turn signal, Passed Red Light, Unregistered Motor Vehicle, Uninsured Motor Vehicle, Uninspected Motor Vehicle, Switched Plates, and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana.

Deputies responded to Route 104 in Williamson following multiple reports of a reckless driver. The vehicle was located in Williamson and later stopped in the Town of Ontario. Mr. Rosario-Martinez was subsequently arrested for the aforementioned charges and transported to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office for further processing. 

Mr. Rosario-Martinez was processed and released to a sober family member. He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Williamson and Ontario Courts on later dates and times to answer the charges. 

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Castellano, Jr., Thomas  J. 

CLYDE: Thomas J. Castellano, Jr.  of 265 Glasgow St., Clyde passed away peacefully Monday(July 27th) at the Hildebrandt Hospice Care Center(Rochester). Calling hours will be held Thursday(July30th)  from 9:30 am -11:00 am at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church(Clyde) with funeral Mass and Christian burial to follow. Memorial contributions can be made to the Hildebrandt […]

Read More
Boogaard, Mary Augusta

LAKE BLUFF, NY: Mary Augusta (Burgess) Boogaard passed away at her beloved cottage at Lake Bluff NY, with her family near, from a long fight with Lewy Body Dementia on July 21, 2020. She was born in Newark, NY on May 14, 1943. She was predeceased by her parents Charles W. (Jack) and Pauline (Jagger) […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square