Man faces 17 charges after reports of reckless driving

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest on Sunday (7/26) at 5:02 p.m. of a City of Rochester man following multiple reports of a reckless driver endangering the public.

Gamaliett Lucky Rosario-Martinez, age 24 of Shelter Street in the City of Rochester, was charged with Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the First Degree, Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the Second Degree, DWI Common Law, DWI/BAC, and Aggravated DWI with a BAC of .18%. He was additionally charged with Reckless Driving, Speed in Zone, Speed not Reasonable and Prudent, Unsafe Lane Change, Passing Vehicles on the Right, No Turn signal, Passed Red Light, Unregistered Motor Vehicle, Uninsured Motor Vehicle, Uninspected Motor Vehicle, Switched Plates, and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana.

Deputies responded to Route 104 in Williamson following multiple reports of a reckless driver. The vehicle was located in Williamson and later stopped in the Town of Ontario. Mr. Rosario-Martinez was subsequently arrested for the aforementioned charges and transported to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office for further processing.

Mr. Rosario-Martinez was processed and released to a sober family member. He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Williamson and Ontario Courts on later dates and times to answer the charges.