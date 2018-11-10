Man jailed after threatening family members, choking ex-girlfriend in Williamson

State Troopers out of Williamson reported the arrest on Saturday (11/3) at 12:12 p.m. of Justin J. Howell, age 21, of Harvest Drive in Sodus following a report of a domestic incident.

It is alleged Howell threatened family members of an ex-girlfriend, took her cell phone when she tried to call 911 and broke it, broke a coffee table at her residence in Pultneyville in the Town of Williamson and choked her.

Howell was charged with Stalking in the Fourth Degree, three counts of Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree, Criminal Obstruction of Breathing and Harassment in the Second Degree. He was arraigned in Williamson Court and released after posting a $500 cash bond to reappear in Court on November 14.