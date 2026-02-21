"Man on the run" from 2023 theft of over 60 Iphones finally arrested then released again

The Macedon Police Department reported the arrest ion Saturday (2/14/26) of Anthony D. Capers, age 32, now residing at 159 Avenue E in Rochester, following an investigation into a major larceny at Walmart in 2023.

It is alleged that on February 2nd, 2023, Capers, impersonated an Outsourced Sales Leader (OSL) employee and gained access to the store master keys.

Capers was observed via Walmart’s security camera footage using the keys to access a locked storage container, where he then selected over 60 Iphones valued at $51,982.00 before exiting the area.

Video footage and collected evidence led to Capers, Wayne County Grand Jury indictment on April 2nd, 2025, 14 months after the heist. Following the indictment a Superior Court Warrant of Arrest was issued for his arrest.

A traffic stop by Elmira Police last Saturday (2/14) discovered Capers was a passenger in the vehicle and he was wanted on the felony warrant. The "Man on the run" was now in custody and turned over to Macedon Police.

Capers faces charges of Grand Larceny in the Second-Degree, a C-Felony; Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree, a E-felony, and Criminal Impersonation in the Second-Degree A-Misdemeanor.

Capers was taken to the Wayne County Jail for CAP Court arraignment and released on No Bail, pending his next court appearance in County Court on March 5th.

The Macedon Police Department thanked the State Police and Elmira Police Department for their assistance in this case.