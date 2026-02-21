What are you looking for?

Close X
daymonth 00, 0000
1 2 3
LOGIN
CLOSE

Sections

Featured NewsCommunitySportsState & NationLaw & OrderColumnsObituaries

How can we help?

AdvertiseSubscribeE-Edition LoginManage Account
Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Law & Order

"Man on the run" from 2023 theft of over 60 Iphones finally arrested then released again

February 21, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

The Macedon Police Department reported the arrest ion Saturday  (2/14/26) of Anthony D. Capers, age 32,  now residing at 159 Avenue E in Rochester, following an investigation into a major larceny at Walmart in 2023.

It is alleged that on February 2nd, 2023, Capers, impersonated an Outsourced Sales Leader (OSL) employee and gained access to the store master keys.

Capers was observed via Walmart’s security camera footage using the keys to access a locked storage container, where he then selected over 60 Iphones valued at $51,982.00 before exiting the area.

Video footage and collected evidence led to Capers, Wayne County Grand Jury indictment on April 2nd, 2025, 14 months after the heist.  Following the indictment a Superior Court Warrant of Arrest was issued for his arrest.

A traffic stop by Elmira Police  last Saturday (2/14) discovered Capers was a passenger in the vehicle and  he was wanted on the felony warrant. The "Man on the run" was now in custody and turned over to Macedon Police.

Capers  faces charges of Grand Larceny in the Second-Degree, a C-Felony; Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree, a E-felony, and Criminal Impersonation in the Second-Degree A-Misdemeanor.

He was then taken to the Wayne County Jail for CAP Court arraignment and released.

Capers was taken to the Wayne County Jail for CAP Court arraignment and released on No Bail, pending his next court appearance in County Court on March 5th.

The Macedon Police Department thanked the State Police and Elmira Police Department for their assistance in this case.

More in

SUBSCRIBE

Get HOME DELIEVERY plus DIGITAL ACCESS
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.