Man tries to extort money from woman after obtaining intimate images

According to State Police investigators out of Lyons, Robert Ray, age 34, residing at 21 Jones Avenue in the City of Rochester, really had no connection with, or even knew the Palmyra woman.

Somehow he obtained intimate images of the woman and attempted to extort money from her, threatening to send the images to her husband, using a false created Facebook social media account. He eventually sent the images to the woman’s husband

The case came to light on May 21st and following an extensive investigation, Ray was arrested on Monday (7/13) at 2:48 p.m. He was charged with Unlawfully Disseminating or Publication of Intimate Images and Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree by Extortion.

Ray admitted the false Facebook account was his and investigators found the images on his cell phone, but he denied he either sent them, or tried to extort the woman. He also denied having any knowledge of how the images were obtained.

Ray was taken to the Wayne County Jail for CAP Court arraignment and released on his own recognizance to appear in Town of Palmyra Court on August 12th.