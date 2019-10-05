Marbletown Fire Chief arrested for theft of BINGO receipts

State Police Investigators out of Lyons received a report on Monday, September 23, concerning the theft of receipts from the regular Thursday night Bingo game at the Marbletown Fire Department. It was believed the thefts may have been occurring since may of this year.

Following an investigation and armed with a warrant, State Police searched Kyle Verstraete, age 27, of 311 Mason Street in Newark as he made the nightly deposit into an internal safe at the Fire Hall, located at 6416 Silver Hill Road in the Town of Arcadia.

Verstraete served as the cashier for the bingo night and was responsible for the deposit paperwork and receipts.

State Police found $732.97 on his person and Verstraete was subsequently charged with Petit Larceny and Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree.

State Police Investigators said they had a “Pretty good investigation going on before the arrest” and it was “tough to tell” just how much money was missing overall. The case will be presented to a Wayne County Grand Jury.

Verstraete was released on appearance tickets for Arcadia Town Court on October 9.