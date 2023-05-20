Marion couple charged with three counts of Endangering children

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrests on Sunday (5/14) at 5 p.m. of a Andrea M. Doll, 32, and Adam R. Muckey, age 33, of of Buffalo Street in the Town of Marion.

Following the investigation Doll and Muckey were charged with three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Deputies were dispatched to the residence to assist a family friend with picking up Doll’s and Muckey’s three children aged 9, 10 and 12. Neither were not present at the residence at this time failing to adequately care for her children.

Upon arrival, Deputies found the children were left unsupervised for an extended period of time. Deputies also observed that the floors in the home were covered/saturated in cat and dog feces/urine for an extended period of time.

Doll and Muckey were taken to the Wayne County Jail following their arrests, for centralized arraignment proceedings and released to appear in the Town of Marion Court at a later date Wayne County Child Protective Services was notified.