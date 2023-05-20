Powered by Dark Sky
May 20th 2023, Saturday
Marion couple charged with three counts of Endangering children

by WayneTimes.com
May 20, 2023

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrests on Sunday (5/14) at 5 p.m. of a Andrea M. Doll, 32, and Adam R. Muckey, age 33, of of Buffalo Street in the Town of Marion.

Following the investigation Doll  and Muckey were charged with three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child. 

Deputies were dispatched to the residence to assist a family friend with picking up Doll’s and Muckey’s three children aged 9, 10 and 12.  Neither were not present at the residence at this time failing to adequately care for her children. 

Upon arrival, Deputies found the children were left unsupervised for an extended period of time.  Deputies also observed that the floors in the home were covered/saturated in cat and dog feces/urine for an extended period of time.  

Doll and Muckey were taken to the Wayne County Jail following  their arrests,  for centralized arraignment proceedings  and released  to appear in the Town of Marion Court at a later date Wayne County Child Protective Services was notified.

