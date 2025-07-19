Marion man convinces girlfriend to take the blame for personal injury accident

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrests of a Town of Marion man and woman following an investigation into a Personal Injury Motor Vehicle Crash on Walworth/Marion Road in Marion on 6/23/25 involving a vehicle and motorcycle.

The operator of the motorcyclist sustained serious injuries to her right forearm, right femur, spine, and ankle.

Deputies arrested both Chad Dier, age 35, and Anna Parker, age 38 of 3759 Huntley Road in the Town of Marion.

Mr. Dier was arrested for Vehicular Assault in the 2nd Degree, Assault in the 2nd Degree, Tampering with Evidence, Conspiracy in the 5th Degree, Providing a False Written Statement, Driving while Intoxicated, Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Motor Vehicle Crash, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 3rd Degree, Improper Left Turn, and Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle.

Ms. Parker was arrested for Conspiracy in the 5th Degree and providing a false statement. The charges stem from an investigation into the crash where Deputies were led to believe that Ms. Parker was operating the vehicle that struck the motorcycle.

Through an investigation it was discovered that Mr. Dier was in fact the one operating the vehicle and was in an intoxicated state.

Mr. Dier was transported to the Wayne County Jail for CAPS Court on July 14th, and Ms. Parker was released on an appearance ticket to appear in Marion Town Court on July 23.