Michael A. Robinson charged with Murder of Torey Mathis

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest on Wednesday (3/8) at 12:45 p.m. of Michael A. Robinson, age 48, of Union Street in Newark, for the murder of Torey Mathis

The victim, Torey Mathis, was located deceased in his apartment at Houses Motel, State Route 31 in the Town of Arcadia, on June 7th 2021.

After a 20 month investigation that included Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, Newark Police Department and the Wayne County DA’s Office, an arrest was possible.

Robinson was indicted this week by a Wayne County Grand Jury on two counts of Murder in the Second Degree, and one count of Robbery in the 1st Degree.

Robinson was located and arrested by Wayne County Sheriff’s Detectives on Wednesday afternoon and was arraigned in Wayne County Court, where he was remanded to the Wayne County Jail without bail.

He is scheduled to appear March 16 in Wayne County Court.

Records show that besides several misdemeanor arrests in Wayne County over the past several years, Robinson was also sentenced to Auburn State Prison for a conviction for Assault in the First Degree in 2008.