Michael Pryce arraigned on multiple Burglaries and Homicide from 2021

Wayne County District Attorney Christine Callanan announced on Wednesday (10/22) morning that Michael Pryce, age, formerly of 2394 Havens Corners Road in Penn Yan was incarcerated in the Altona State Prison in Altona in Clinton County, NY, where he was serving time for Burglary and Menacing a Police Officer with a Weapon (shotgun).

Upon his release, Pryce was brought to Wayne County and arraigned in Wayne County Court before Hon. Richard M. Healy on an indictment charging him with three counts of Murder in the Second Degree, one count of Burglary in the First Degree, one count of Robbery in the First Degree, one count of Robbery in the Second Degree, one count of Burglary in the Third Degree and one count of Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree.

The charges arise from a New York State Police investigation into burglaries that occurred in June 2021 in the Towns of Marion and Sodus, that led to the death of Mary House. This investigation was conducted in close coordination with local law enforcement partners throughout Wayne County.

“Today’s arraignment represents an important step forward in this case,” said District Attorney Christine K. Callanan. “I want to thank the New York State Police for their tireless work and dedication to this case. Our office remains fully committed to pursuing justice for Mary and to bringing some measure of peace and closure to her family and this community.”

The defendant was remanded without bail to the Wayne County Jail and is scheduled to reappear in Wayne County Court before on December 12, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. for motion argument.