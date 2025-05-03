Mom arrested after disabled daughter found in roadway

The Macedon Police Department reported the arrest of Tiffany Matteson, age 38, of 2438 Walworth Road in Macedon, following the call of a disabled female in the roadway.

On April 27th, at around 4:01 pm, police arrived on West Walworth Road, to find a disabled 18 year old in the grass at the side of the road. A motorist had called 911 to report the incident and stayed with the female until police arrived.

After investigation, it is alleged that the other adults in the home had left the female alone and with no means to contact help, with significant physical and cognitive disabilities.

Matteson, the girl’s mother, was located and arrested. She was charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Disabled Person in the First Degree.

Matteson was then processed and transported to the Wayne County Jail to await CAP arraignment and an Order of Protection was requested.

In addition to the charge from the incident on Sunday, April 27th, Matteson was charged with an additional count of Endangering the Welfare of a Disabled Person, stemming from a lengthy course of conduct where the victim was not providing sufficient care, medication or hygienic assistance as a person unable to care for themselves in those capacities.

Charges are outstanding for an additional adult in the household.