June 22nd 2024, Saturday
Mom charged with Endangering baby found tucked in a closet with two cats

by WayneTimes.com
June 22, 2024

On Saturday (6/15) at 2:19 p.m. State Police received an anonymous phone call requesting police to check on the welfare of a child on Canal Street in Lyons. 

Troopers found a 21 month old baby girl tucked in a closet along with two cats. Subsequently Sarah S. Peschell, age 39, of 159 Canal Street in Lyons was charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Peschell was reported to be missing at the time of the discovery, but two of her teen children were at home at the time.

Peschell was taken to the Wayne County Jail for CAP Court arraignment and released to appear in Lyons Town Court on the charges.

Wayne County Child Protective Services was notified on the incident.

Recent Obituaries

Pryzbyc, Anthony M. "Tony"

 NEWARK: Anthony Michael Pryzbyc (Tony), 83, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2024.  He was born on June 15, 1941, in Utica, NY, to Antoinette and Frederick Pryzbyc. Friends may call from 1-5 Pm on Sunday, June 23, 2024 at Paul L. Murphy & and Sons Funeral Home, 127 E. Miller St.,  Newark, NY.  A  Mass […]

Corbett, James C.

NEWARK/BATH: Age 78 of Newark, formerly of Bath, passed away on Wednesday, (June 19, 2024) at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. Mr. Corbett was born May 8, 1946 in Syracuse, a son of the late Theodore Corbett, Sr. and Marion (late Robert) Meyer Corbett Dome. Jim was a kind hearted, giving man who loved history […]

