Mom charged with Endangering baby found tucked in a closet with two cats

On Saturday (6/15) at 2:19 p.m. State Police received an anonymous phone call requesting police to check on the welfare of a child on Canal Street in Lyons.

Troopers found a 21 month old baby girl tucked in a closet along with two cats. Subsequently Sarah S. Peschell, age 39, of 159 Canal Street in Lyons was charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Peschell was reported to be missing at the time of the discovery, but two of her teen children were at home at the time.

Peschell was taken to the Wayne County Jail for CAP Court arraignment and released to appear in Lyons Town Court on the charges.

Wayne County Child Protective Services was notified on the incident.