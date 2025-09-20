What are you looking for?

Law & Order

Mom charged with Endangering Child after found falling over drunk

September 20, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

State Troopers out of Williamson reported the arrest on Monday (9/15) at 10:38 a.m. of Jaymi R. Seitz, age 34, of  Ridge Road in the Town of Ontario.

A boyfriend alerted troopers to perform a welfare check on Seitz and a child at the residence and earlier found no problems, but Wayne County Child Protective Services also responded and found Seitz falling over intoxicated later.

Troopers returned and Seitz was charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child, being unable to care for herself, or the child.

She was taken to the Wayne County Jail for CAP Court arraignment and released on her own recognizance to appear in Ontario Town Court on October 14th.

The child was turned over to a family member.

