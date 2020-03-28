Law & Order
Mom charged with Endangering children
State Troopers of Williamson responded to a report of a woman leaving her 10 year-old child in charge of two other children, ages 3 and seven and going out to a bar on Monday (3/16).
One of the children’s fathers called to report the incident and troopers found the children outside, unattended.
The mother, Erin E. Smith, age 29, of 6100 Independence way, Apt. 61, in the Town of Ontario was called and according to police, refused to come home.
Following an investigation, Smith was charged on Monday (3/23) with Endangering the Welfare of a Child for failure to provide adequate care fro the children.
Smith was released on an appearance ticket for Town of Ontario Court on June 23.
