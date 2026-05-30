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Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Law & Order

Mom with a BAC of .31% and five year-old in vehicle faces numerous charges

May 30, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

On Tuesday (5/26) at 6:06 p.m. State troopers out of Williamson received a report of a woman driving through the grass near the Williamson High School on Route 21 in Williamson.

The driver left the scene after initially getting out of the vehicle then continued driving and was found by the Williamson Speedway on Route 104 with grass still clinging to the vehicle bumper.

Haley M. Roback, age 35, residing at 3821 Chaintree Drive in the Town of Marion was subsequently charged with Aggravated DWI; Felony Aggravated DWI With a Child in the Vehicle; DWI; Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

She has a reported blood alcohol level of .31%

A five year-old child was found in a car seat sitting on the floor of the vehicle and reportedly had been flying around the car during the incident.

Roback was taken to the Wayne County Jail for CAP Court arraignment and released to a sober third party to appear in Williamson Town Court on June 10th.

Wayne County Child Protective Services were notified.

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Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.