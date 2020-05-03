Motorcycle operator faces weapon and drug charges

State Troopers out of Williamson reported stopping a motorcycle on Route 104 at Holt Road in the Town of Webster on Friday (4/24) at 11:35 p.m. for a traffic violation

The vehicle operator, Joseph R. Capitano, age 31, of Ontario was subsequently found in possession of suspected methamphetamine and marijuana, along with a loaded pistol.

Capitano was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana and Aggravated Unlicensed of a Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree-3/More suspensions. Capitano was remanded to jail and will appear in Webster Town Court on the charges.