April 15th 2023, Saturday
Motorcycle stop leads to numerous charges including Illegal Firearm

by WayneTimes.com
April 15, 2023

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of a Waterloo man following an investigation into a disturbance deputies conducted a traffic stop.

Login A. Malchoff, age 21, of East River Street in the Village of Waterloo was subsequently charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, Illegal Firearm, Improper Plates on a Motorcycle, Unregistered Motorcycle, Operating Without Insurance, Uninspected Motorcycle, Unlicensed Operator, Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the Third Degree, Operating Out of Class, Failure to Notify DMV of Change of Address and Unapproved Helmet. 

Malchoff was transported to the Wayne County Jail  for CAP Court arraignment and released to appear in Galen Town Court. 

Local Weather

