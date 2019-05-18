Newark couple charged with three counts of Endangering children

Newark Village Police reported the arrest on Sunday (5/12) of a Newark Couple for three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

It is alleged Kayla M. Belcher, age 27 and Corie J. Snyder, age 27, residing at a house on Peirson Avenue in the Village, was found by Wayne County Child Protective Services, to have three children, age eleven, eight and seven sleeping in the basement of the home. The basement had broken windows and the temperature reportedly averaged 47 degrees during the night. It was also discovered dirty clothes were strewn about and with no bathroom, the children urinated in the basement.

Child Protective Services told the parents to move the children upstairs and when the returned the next day, the children were still being kept in the basement.

Then Corie, the father of the baby, was additionally charged with one count of Harassment in the Second Degree after striking one on the children in the face, leaving a mark and causing the child pain.

Both Belcher and Snyder were released to appear in Newark Village Court on June 15.

Refrain From Court Orders of Protection were issued for the children.