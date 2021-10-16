Powered by Dark Sky
October 16, 2021
Newark man accused of sending lewd, explicit photos to underage girl

by WayneTimes.com
October 16, 2021

A Newark man is facing multiple charges after being accused of sending lewd and explicit photos to an underage girl on Snapchat, and coercing her into sending lewd photos of herself to him.

Seneca Falls Police reported that Christopher Ford, age 28, was arrested around 8 a.m. Wednesday (10/13) following a social media investigation that began in February of this year.

It was determined Ford sent sexually lewd and explicit photos and videos to a female under the age of seventeen years old via Snapchat, according to investigators.

Ford is charged with Disseminating Indecent Materials to Minors in the First Degree, Coercion in the Third Degree, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Ford was taken into custody at the Wayne County Correctional Facility where he was being held on unrelated charges, to return to Seneca Falls Court in January, and an Order or Protection was issued for the victim.

