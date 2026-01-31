Newark man arrested after girlfriend lost consciousness during attack

On Monday (1/26) at 10:42 p.m. State Troopers out of Canandaigua responded to a report of domestic violence at 45 East Avenue in the Village of Shortsville.

It was reported that both Zachery Vandenbuss age 47, of 1529 Stebbins Road in Newark and his girlfriend were drinking at her residence. An argument ensued and Vandenbuss allegedly grabbed the woman, hit her and pushed and slapped her to the ground.

She reportedly became unconscious and broke her glasses. The woman suffered sore ribs and scratches from the encounter.

Vandenbuss was charged with Assault in the Third Degree and Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree.

He was taken to the Ontario County Jail for CAP Court arraignment and released to appear in Court on the charges.