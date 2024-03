The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest on Monday (2/26) at 4:19 a.m. of Edwin A. Williams, age 44, of Prospect Street in the Village of Newark for Arson in the 2nd Degree.

It is alleged that Williams set fire to his girlfriend’s downstairs apartment located at 125 Prospect Street in the Village of Newark, while residents were inside the upstairs apartment.

The Newark Fire Department extinguished the fire. No injuries occurred as a result of the fire.

Williams was taken to the Wayne County Jail for CAP Court arraignment and released to appear in Newark Village Court on the charge. A Court Order of Protection was issued for the girlfriend.