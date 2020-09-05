Newark man arrested for home burglary

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest on Friday (8/28) at 3:50 p.m. of Christopher M. Ford, age 27, of 121 Driving Park Circle in the Village of Newark.

On July 11th, 2020 Deputies responded to 3545 Fairville Maple Ridge Road in the Town of Arcadia for a reported Burglary. An investigation into the incident determined Mr. Ford had broken into a residence and stolen several firearms. Mr. Ford was arrested on charges of Burglary in the Second degree, Grand Larceny in the Third degree, Conspiracy in the 4th Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th Degree.

Mr. Ford was transported to the Wayne County Jail for CAPS arraignment and released to appear in the Town of Arcadia Court toto answer the charges.