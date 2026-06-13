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Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Law & Order

Newark man arrested for sexual misconduct with his pit bull

June 13, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

On Friday, June 12, Camron J. Teeter, age 21, of 5380 Route 31 Newark, was arrested and charged with one count of Sexual Misconduct under NYS penal law 130.20 (4). Sub section (4) states, “he or she engages in sexual conduct with an animal or a dead human body”.

In this particular case, it’s alleged that on or around May 20, 2026, Camron’s mother received a video from an ex-girlfriend of Camron, apparently showing Camron engaging in bestiality with a pit bull.

The mother was distraught and called the Village of Newark Police Department. The mother was able to confirm that the video depicted her son having sex with her dog while in her garage.

Video evidence was secured and statement provided. Camron was issued an appearance ticket to appear in the Village of Newark Court on June 24, 2026 at 10:00 am.

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Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
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