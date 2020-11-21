Newark man arrested in double stabbing

Seneca County Sheriff W. Timothy Luce reported that on Friday (11/13) at about 2:13 am, Deputies responded to 1987 Mills Road in the Town of Waterloo for the reported 911 hang up call.

Colby C. Wilson

Upon arrival, Deputies discovered a large party at the residence in which two females had been stabbed. Sheriff’s Deputies located one female who had been stabbed in the abdomen. She was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital by North Seneca Ambulance where she is currently hospitalized with serious injuries. The second female was transported by private vehicle to Newark Wayne Hospital for lacerations to the arm. She was treated and released.

Investigators responded to the scene and began an investigation leading to the arrest of Colby C. Wilson, age 21, of 404 1/2 Church Street, in Newark, on one count of Assault in the 1st Degree (class B felony) and Assault in the 2nd Degree (class D felony).

Investigators say that an altercation ensued between Wilson and the two females where Wilson used a knife to stab them. Wilson then fled the scene and was stopped by the Newark Police Department where he was later turned over to Sheriff’s Deputies.

Wilson is currently being held at the Seneca County Correctional Facility awaiting arraignment.

Investigators say the investigation is ongoing. The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the New York State Police, Newark Police Department, Seneca Falls Police Department, and the Waterloo Police Department.