November 12th 2022, Saturday
Newark man arrested in trifecta for DWAI-Drugs, domestic violence and theft from Mom

by WayneTimes.com
November 12, 2022

State Police out of Wolcott filed numerous charges against  Peter J. Baugher, age 41, of 1444 South Main Street in Newark for three separate crimes.

On Saturday (11/5), Troopers were called to Ridge Road in Wolcott where a vehicle left the roadway and landed in a ditch. The car was still running and Baugher was behind the wheel passed out from a drug overdose. 

Troopers used two doses of Narcon to revive Baugher, who was then charged with DWAI-Drugs, plus several vehicle and traffic violations. The car was towed from the scene.

While doing an inventory of Baugher’s vehicle, troopers found a wallet belonging to his mother, who resides in the Village of Wolcott. Through an investigation it was discovered Baugher stole his mother’s purse and used her ATM card for eight bank transitions stealing  money. He was charged on Wednesday (11/9) with Petit Larceny and Felony Identification Theft.

On Wednesday (11/9) Baugher was also involved in a domestic dispute with a girlfriend over his use of drugs while at a residence on Leavenworth Avenue in Wolcott.

She ordered him out of the residence and he allegedly pushed his forearm into her throat, cutting off her airway, pulled her back inside the residence and broke a door frame while doing so.

In that incident Baugher was charged with Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, Criminal Trespass and Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree.

Baugher was taken to centralized arraignment and remanded to jail without bail due to two, or more prior felony convictions.

Local Weather

