What are you looking for?

Close X
daymonth 00, 0000
1 2 3
LOGIN
CLOSE

Sections

Featured NewsCommunitySportsState & NationLaw & OrderColumnsObituaries

How can we help?

AdvertiseSubscribeE-Edition LoginManage Account
Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Law & Order

Newark man chalked up third DWI plus 9 other charges

May 16, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

Newark Village Police responded to a report of a vehicle backing across  Dell Street; with the driver hitting the gas and striking a neighbor’s vehicle, pushing it into the residence on Wednesday (5/13) at 10:30 a.m.

The neighbor’s leased vehicle was totalled and the house had about a $1,000 in damages.

Michael Lawrence, age 57, of 128 Dell Street was found to be intoxicated. He reportedly got out of his vehicle And poured out some alcohol on the lawn. He also reportedly defecated on another neighbor’s lawn, who happens to be a Wayne County Deputy, after the crash.

Lawrence was subsequently charged with Felony DWI, with two prior arrests and convictions; Tampering With Evidence; Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree; Move From Lane Unsafely; Circumventing a Court Ordered Interlock Vehicle Device; Unsafe Turn; Reckless Endangerment of Property; Exposure of a Person; Felony Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor vehicle in the First Degree and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor vehicle in the  Second Degree.

The whole incident was caught on a neighbor’s security cameras.

 Lawrence’s vehicle was towed from the scene of the incident. He was taken to the hospital for a check-up, where blood was drawn to determine his blood/alcohol level.

He was arraigned before the Newark Village Court and  held on no bail to initially appear in Newark Village Court on June 3rd.

More in

SUBSCRIBE

Get HOME DELIEVERY plus DIGITAL ACCESS
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ADVERTISEMENT

LOCAL WEATHER

PROVIDED BY OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT NEWS 10WHEC

IN THIS CORNER...

by Devin Holdraker

I should have been a lawyer

May 16, 2026
1 2 3 283
ADVERTISEMENT

Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.