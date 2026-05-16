Newark man chalked up third DWI plus 9 other charges

Newark Village Police responded to a report of a vehicle backing across Dell Street; with the driver hitting the gas and striking a neighbor’s vehicle, pushing it into the residence on Wednesday (5/13) at 10:30 a.m.

The neighbor’s leased vehicle was totalled and the house had about a $1,000 in damages.

Michael Lawrence, age 57, of 128 Dell Street was found to be intoxicated. He reportedly got out of his vehicle And poured out some alcohol on the lawn. He also reportedly defecated on another neighbor’s lawn, who happens to be a Wayne County Deputy, after the crash.

Lawrence was subsequently charged with Felony DWI, with two prior arrests and convictions; Tampering With Evidence; Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree; Move From Lane Unsafely; Circumventing a Court Ordered Interlock Vehicle Device; Unsafe Turn; Reckless Endangerment of Property; Exposure of a Person; Felony Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor vehicle in the First Degree and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor vehicle in the Second Degree.

The whole incident was caught on a neighbor’s security cameras.

Lawrence’s vehicle was towed from the scene of the incident. He was taken to the hospital for a check-up, where blood was drawn to determine his blood/alcohol level.

He was arraigned before the Newark Village Court and held on no bail to initially appear in Newark Village Court on June 3rd.