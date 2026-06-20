Newark man charged with Aggravated DWI, with a .33% BAC

Newark Village Police responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident at 751 West Miller Street on Wednesday (6/17) at 8:13 a.m.

It was reported a vehicle operator, Dale Beach, age 39, of 118 Franklin Street in Newark, backed into a parked vehicle.

Beach was found to be highly intoxicated and charged with DWI/BAC and Aggravated DWI, with a blood alcohol level of .33%, over four times the legal limit and Unsafe Backing.

Beach’s vehicle was turned over to another driver and, due to his high level of intoxication, released to a sober third party to appear in Newark Village Court on June 24th.

Ironically, this was the second DWI arrest for Beach within days. The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office reported that on Saturday, June 13th, at about 12:41 a.m. Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Beach in the Town of Junius for DWI/BAC, with a blood alcohol level of .17% and Speeding

Beach was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Junius Court to answer to the charges.