Newark man pleads guilty to First-Degree Manslaughter

Wayne County District Attorney Christine K. Callanan announced that Jared C. Nesmith, age 36, pleaded guilty to Manslaughter in the First Degree on Thursday, July 23, 2026, before the Honorable John B. Grow in Wayne County Court. Nesmith will be sentenced to 23 years in the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, followed by five years of post-release supervision.

The conviction arises from the death of 49-year-old Conan Guard. Nesmith admitted that he caused Guard’s death by stabbing him at a residence on Cuyler Street in the Village of Newark. Guard’s remains were subsequently transported from the residence and concealed near the Zurich Bog Trail in the Town of Arcadia.

“This conviction reflects the extraordinary work of the Newark Police Department, with assistance from the New York State Police and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office,” District Attorney Callanan said. “I am grateful to the investigators whose tireless efforts located Conan Guard, uncovered the truth about his death, and built a strong case. I commend First Assistant District Attorney Cheryl Nielsen and Senior Assistant District Attorney Rachel McGinn for their dedication and skill in securing this conviction and holding Jared Nesmith accountable.”

Nesmith remains in custody pending sentencing on September 17, 2026.