Newark man reportedly threatens ex-girlfriend with machete

State Police out of Lyons responded to a report of domestic violence at the House’s Motel on Route 31 in the Town of Arcadia on Monday (4/21) at 8:25 p.m.

It is alleged that Jared Christian Nesmith, age 35, got into an verbal argument with an ex-girlfriend during a child custody exchange. He reportedly pulled out a machete and threatened the ex-girlfriend.

On Tuesday (4/22) Nesmith was taken into custody and charged with Felony Burglary in the First Degree-Use of a Dangerous Instrument; Misdemeanor Menacing in the Second Degree and Felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree-Previous Conviction.

Nesmith was taken to the Wayne County Jail for CAP Court arraignment and remanded to jail on No Bail, to appear in Arcadia Town Court on April 25 to answer to the charges.