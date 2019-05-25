Newark Police Chief, waiting in line for donuts, makes major drug bust

There he was, minding his own business, waiting in line at the Dunkin Donuts on East Union Street on April 7 in Newark.

Off-duty Newark Police Chief Mark Thomes looked over at two people sitting at a table. One of the men had a handful of cash received from another man as something passed under the table. The Chief knew it was a drug transaction. A baggie filled with white powder was exchanged for some money. Chief Thomes identified himself and the main suspected drug dealer jumped up and began running towards the exit.

A fast wresting take down returned the man to the chair and table. The man, later identified as Alchimist McKinnon, age 28, of 402 Church Street in Newark attempted to tuck a plastic baggie into the side of the chair.

As the Chief placed McKinnon under arrest and called for backup, McKinnon again jumped up heading for the exit. This time he ran directly into the arms of responding officers.

A search revealed cash, drugs and a green container with marijuana.

On Wednesday (5/22), after the drugs were tested and confirmed, McKinnon turned himself in for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree; Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree; Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree–Intent to sell; Tampering With Physical Evidence and Resisting Arrest.

McKinnon, who has a past criminal history, was arraigned and remanded to jail on $5000 cash/$10,000 bond and will appear in Court on May 28.