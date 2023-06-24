Powered by Dark Sky
June 24th 2023, Saturday
×
Newark teen arrested after chase in stolen vehicle

by WayneTimes.com
June 24, 2023

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest on Wednesday (6/21) at 11:50 p.m. of a Village of Newark juvenile following a police pursuit with a stolen vehicle.

Deputies charged a 15 year old juvenile from Newark for Obstruction of Governmental Administration and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 3rd Degree.

The arrest stemmed from a police pursuit of a stolen vehicle which proceeded through the Townships of Marion and Williamson. Deputies were able to locate and arrest the passenger after the two occupants fled from the vehicle on Ridge Road in Williamson. The driver has not been located at this time and the investigation is ongoing.   

The arrested juvenile was released to a legal guardian and will face charges at a later date and time. 

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Legacy, Jeanne

GOUVERNEUR: Jeanne E. Legacy, age 84, formerly of Gouverneur, passed away on June 22, 2023 in Auburn. There will be no service at this time. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com. Jeanne was born on July 28, 1938 in Ogdensburg to the late Erwin and Thelma […]

Read More
Fowler, Kathryn “Kate” 

CLYDE: Passed away peacefully Sunday, June 18, 2023 at the age of 92. She was a lifelong resident of Clyde. Predeceased by husband Harvey in 2022, they were married 73 years. Also by brother, Roger (Mitzi) Butler and sister, Betty Lou (Charles) Baker.  Survived by children Patricia, Harvey (Nancy) Jr., Julie (Joe) Mestnik, Mark (Diana).  […]

Read More
