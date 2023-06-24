Newark teen arrested after chase in stolen vehicle

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest on Wednesday (6/21) at 11:50 p.m. of a Village of Newark juvenile following a police pursuit with a stolen vehicle.

Deputies charged a 15 year old juvenile from Newark for Obstruction of Governmental Administration and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 3rd Degree.

The arrest stemmed from a police pursuit of a stolen vehicle which proceeded through the Townships of Marion and Williamson. Deputies were able to locate and arrest the passenger after the two occupants fled from the vehicle on Ridge Road in Williamson. The driver has not been located at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

The arrested juvenile was released to a legal guardian and will face charges at a later date and time.