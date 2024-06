Newark Village Police began an investigation in February of 2023 concerning an adult female having sexual relationships with an underage male.

Following the investigation, a Wayne County Grand Jury handed down indictments last week of Rape in the Second Degree-Actor 18 years, or more with the victim under the age of 15 and Rape in the Third Degree-Victim Under the Age of 17 Years Old, With the Perpetrator Over the Age of 21. Christina J. Austin (Becker), age 29, of 618 Colton Avenue in Newark was arrested on Tuesday (5/28). She was arraigned in Wayne County Superior Court and released to return to Court on June 18th.