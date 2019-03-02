Law & Order
North Rose man jailed after Felony DWI accident with child in the vehicle
State Troopers out of Lyons reported the arrest on Wednesday (2/27) at 9:28 p.m. of Robert C. Kendall, age 35, of Salter Road in North Rose, after a passerby called in a pick up truck in a ditch on Pilgrim Port Road in Lyons.
Kendall, who had a prior Felony DWI conviction, the last being in February 2017 in Livingston County, was subsequently arrested for Felony DWI, Refusal to Submit to a Breath Test; Felony Aggravated DWI-Leandra’s Law, with a 13 year-old girl in the vehicle at the time of the accident; Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree; Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle-Operating out of Class; No Interlock Device as required by a prior DWI conviction; Endangering the Welfare of a Child; Open Container of Alcohol in a Motor vehicle; Failure to Use Designated Lane; and Speeding.
Due to his prior convictions, Kendall was arraigned and remanded to jail on No Bail to reappear in Lyons Town Court for a preliminary hearing Tuesday, March 5.
Latest News
Community “Tax Blast” Day, March 9th
Once again, dedicated RSVP volunteers will prepare your NYS and Federal tax returns for FREE! Trained per IRS standards, the...
“Mamma Mia!” to be presented at Lyons High School, March 8-9
The Lyons High School, along with Lyons Community Players, has been chosen to produce the Blockbuster Hit Musical MAMMA MIA!...
This Week in High School Sports
Boys Varsity Basketball Thursday, February 28 Class B1 No. 2 Newark 59, No. 3 Hornell 48 (OT) N (18-3): Jayden...
Recent Obituaries
Noble, Leonard E.
WILLIAMSON: Age 85, died unexpectedly Thursday, February 28th, 2019. He is survived by his wife, of 63 years, Shirley; children,...
Bergen, Richard F.
ONTARIO: Richard passed away on January 31, 2019 at age 83. He was born in Webster, NY to Louis and Helen Bergen. Richard...
Wilck, Catherine Buisch Ehman
LYONS: Age 92, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Wayne County Nursing Home. Catherine was born April 29, 1926...