North Rose man jailed after Felony DWI accident with child in the vehicle

State Troopers out of Lyons reported the arrest on Wednesday (2/27) at 9:28 p.m. of Robert C. Kendall, age 35, of Salter Road in North Rose, after a passerby called in a pick up truck in a ditch on Pilgrim Port Road in Lyons.

Kendall, who had a prior Felony DWI conviction, the last being in February 2017 in Livingston County, was subsequently arrested for Felony DWI, Refusal to Submit to a Breath Test; Felony Aggravated DWI-Leandra’s Law, with a 13 year-old girl in the vehicle at the time of the accident; Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree; Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle-Operating out of Class; No Interlock Device as required by a prior DWI conviction; Endangering the Welfare of a Child; Open Container of Alcohol in a Motor vehicle; Failure to Use Designated Lane; and Speeding.

Due to his prior convictions, Kendall was arraigned and remanded to jail on No Bail to reappear in Lyons Town Court for a preliminary hearing Tuesday, March 5.