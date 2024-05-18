One day out of Jail for drugs, driver ends up in a ditch charged with DWAI-Drugs

State Troopers out of Lyons responded to a one vehicle accident on Lyons-Marengo Road in the Town of Galen on Thursday (5/16)( at 6:39 p.m., where a vehicle ended up in a ditch, near a Amish wedding where 300 guests were present.

Spencer R. Tapscott, age 23, of Main Street in Geneva was found passed out behind the wheel of a Nisson Sentra.

Troopers administered Narcan to overcome an opioid overdose. Tapscott told police he had taken some pills earlier and that he was released from the Ontario County Jail the day before the crash.

Tapscott served 11 months in jail after violating probation for Ontario County drug sales.

He was charged with DWAI-Drugs; Failure to Keep Right; Uninspected Vehicle; Uninsured Vehicle; No Driver’s license and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree.

Tapscott’s vehicle was towed from the scene of the incident and he was released to a sober third party with appearance tickets for Galen Town Court on June 26.