Law & Order
Ontario man charged with Sex Abuse of two children
The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest on Friday (10/4) of a Town of Ontario man for Sex Abuse 1st Degree, Course of Conduct Against a Child 2nd Degree, Sex Abuse 3rd Degree, two counts of Forcible Touching, and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.
Robert B. Masker, age 38, of 320 Macintosh Road in the Town of Ontario was arrested after an investigation was initiated by Wayne County Child Protective Services in January 2018.
It is alleged that Masker had sexual contact with two children, one child was age twelve and the other fourteen at the time of the incidents. This occurred while the children were in his care at his home, on several occasions over a course of three months. Masker was brought to the Wayne County Jail to await centralized arraignment.
