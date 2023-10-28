Ontario man faces charges after vehicle drags ex-girlfriend

On September 8, 2023, State Troopers out of Williamson responded to a report of a domestic dispute where the female was dragged from the male’s vehicle during a custody exchange.

Subsequent to an investigation, Gregory J. Puglisi, age 31, of Swadling Lane in Ontario was at Walworth Penfield Road in the town of Walworth for a custody exchange.

An argument ensued with the female victim, an ex-girlfriend, who was dragged approximately 20 feet down the roadway as Puglisi fled the scene.

The female victim sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene by West Walworth EMS. After troopers made several attempts to locate Puglisi, the Town of Walworth Court issued an arrest warrant.

On October 19, at 3:45 p.m. Puglisi was arrested for Reckless Endangerment 2nd (A Misdemeanor), Assault 3rd (A Misdemeanor), and Endangering the Welfare of a Child (A Misdemeanor).

Puglisi was transported to Wayne County Jail for CAP arraignment. He was released to appear in Walworth Town Court.