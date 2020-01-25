Law & Order
Ontario Man hyped up on drugs holds knife to girlfriend’s throat
State Police out of Williamson responded to the Budget Inn on Route 104 in the Town of Ontario around 2:15 a.m. on Friday (1/24)
Joseph Schutt, age 32, residing at the Budget Inn reportedly held a knife to the throat of a girlfriend. She ran out of the motel and when Troopers arrived they took Schutt into custody. At the time of his arrest Schutt reportedly took a cocktail of drugs including cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl and meth. The effects of the drugs were apparent according to the State Police. He began thrashing about and a responding ambulance crew had to sedate him before transport to Rochester General Hospital in Rochester for detoxification.
Schutt was subsequently arrested for Criminal Impersonation in the Second Degree, Menacing in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree.
It was also discovered Schutt was wanted on a Parole Violation warrant and a warrant out of Seneca Falls.
Upon his release, Schutt was taken, to Wayne County centralized arraignment and held.
Times records show Schutt has a criminal history of thefts, burglaries and drugs as far back as 2016.
