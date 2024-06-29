Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
June 30th 2024, Sunday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • MON 1
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 2
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 3
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 4
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 5
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 6
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
TODAY'S NEWSSTAND DELIVERIES DELAYED DUE TO SNOW

Ontario woman, arrested for Felony DWI, charged with having 2 year-old in vehicle

by WayneTimes.com
June 29, 2024

 The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest on Sunday (6/23) at 8:10 p.m. of a Town of Ontario Woman following a traffic stop investigation that occurred in the Town of Walworth. 

Deputies arrested Katlynn M. Cleveland, age 30, of Lake Road in the Town of Ontario following the investigation. It is alleged by Deputies that Cleveland was observed driving in the oncoming lane of traffic nearly causing a head-on collision and was subsequently stopped by police.

It is further alleged by Deputies that Cleveland had her two year old son in the vehicle. During the investigation,  Deputies administered standardized field sobriety testing which Cleveland voluntarily participated in. Deputies allege that Cleveland failed standardized field sobriety testing leading to her arrest.  

Cleveland later refused to submit to a chemical test offered by Deputies at the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. Cleveland was charged with Felony Aggravated DWI: With a Child Passenger, Driving While Intoxicated Common Law and several other vehicle and traffic law violations. 

Cleveland was transported to the Wayne County Jail for CAP arraignment  and released to a sober third party to appear in the Town of Walworth Court. 

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

VanHall, Jeffrey “Jose” Gordon

 NEWARK: Jeffrey “Jose” Gordon VanHall 64 years old.  Passed away peacefully on Saturday June 22, 2024 He is predeceased by his parents, Nancy and Gordon VanHall and his brother James VanHall  He is survived by his wife Sharon, his son Ryan (Brooke) VanHall, two grandchildren Jenessa and Brennan VanHall, two stepsons Ryan and Christopher Concert, […]

Read More
Craw, Betty Jane (Cunningham) 

September 18, 1940  -June 25, 2024  Walworth: Passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at the age of 83.  Betty was born on September 18, 1940, to the late Clarence and Doris "Colegrove" Cunningham. She is predeceased by her husband David Craw and daughter Michelle Montante.  She is survived by her daughter Pamela Jean (Gerald) DeCausemaker; granddaughter […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square