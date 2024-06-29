Ontario woman, arrested for Felony DWI, charged with having 2 year-old in vehicle

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest on Sunday (6/23) at 8:10 p.m. of a Town of Ontario Woman following a traffic stop investigation that occurred in the Town of Walworth.

Deputies arrested Katlynn M. Cleveland, age 30, of Lake Road in the Town of Ontario following the investigation. It is alleged by Deputies that Cleveland was observed driving in the oncoming lane of traffic nearly causing a head-on collision and was subsequently stopped by police.

It is further alleged by Deputies that Cleveland had her two year old son in the vehicle. During the investigation, Deputies administered standardized field sobriety testing which Cleveland voluntarily participated in. Deputies allege that Cleveland failed standardized field sobriety testing leading to her arrest.

Cleveland later refused to submit to a chemical test offered by Deputies at the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. Cleveland was charged with Felony Aggravated DWI: With a Child Passenger, Driving While Intoxicated Common Law and several other vehicle and traffic law violations.

Cleveland was transported to the Wayne County Jail for CAP arraignment and released to a sober third party to appear in the Town of Walworth Court.