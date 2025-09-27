Ontario woman attacks partner leading to several charges

On Saturday (9/20) at 1:25 a.m. the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Terri L. Bove, age 36, of Ontario Center Road in the Town of Ontario.

After responding to a residence for the report of a physical disturbance, Bove became uncooperative and refused to follow commands of the deputy on-scene. She physically resisted while the deputy attempted to detain her in handcuffs, resulting in a taser being deployed. Bove continued to be uncooperative and was eventually secured in handcuffs, and later transported to the Sheriff’s office for processing.

Bove was charged with Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree, E-Felony, for damaging a computer. Assault 3rd Degree, A-Misdemeanor, for causing injury to the male victim. Criminal Contempt 1st Degree, E-Felony, for violating an Order of Protection by means of physical contact with the victim. Obstructing Governmental Administration 2nd Degree and Resisting Arrest, both A-Misdemeanors, for her conduct during the arrest process with the deputy. After processing, she was transported to the Wayne County Jail for finger printing, photo, and await her arraignment at CAP court. She will be scheduled to reappear in the Ontario Town Court at a later date for further proceedings.