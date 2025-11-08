What are you looking for?

Law & Order

Palmyra 18 year-old arrested for Possessing/Promoting Child Pornography

November 8, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

Following a lead supplied by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, State Police out of Lyons reported the arrest on Monday (11/3) of Trentyn Carr, age 18, of 253 Johnson Street in Palmyra for Felony Possession of Sexual Performance by a Child Under the Age of 16 and Felony  Promotion of a Sexual Performance by a Child Less that 17.

He was taken to the Wayne County Jail for CAP Court arraignment and released with pre-trail services to appear initially in Palmyra Village Court on December 9th.

