Palmyra domestic leads to loaded weapon arrest

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest on Wednesday (9/6) at 9:01 p.m. of Casey Magee, age 30, of Maple Avenue in the Town of Palmyra following a domestic incident in the Town of Palmyra.

Deputies arrested for Criminal Possession of a Weapon With Intent to use and Harassment in the Second Degree. The charges stem from a domestic incident and it is alleged that Magee struck his girlfriend and pushed her to the ground. Then came out of the house with a loaded weapon when police were at the location investigating the incident.

Magee was taken to the Wayne County Jail fort CAP arraignment and released to appear in Palmyra Court.

Deputies were assisted with the investigation by Palmyra Police Department.