Palmyra Dunkin’ Donuts manager steals $4447

Admits theft, said she did it to pay her daughter’s lawyer bills

Palmyra Village Police reported the arrest on Saturday (6/15) of Karen A. Garrow, age 40, of 3736 Maple Avenue in the Town of Walworth for Grand Larceny in the Third Degree.

Garrow was a manager at the Dunkin’ Donuts in Palmyra and over a four day period admitted to stealing a total of $4447. The theft was discovered on June 14th.

In her statement, Garrow said she needed to money to pay her daughter’s lawyer’s fees.

Garrow was released to appear in Palmyra Village Court on July 9th for an arraignment