Law & Order
Palmyra Dunkin’ Donuts manager steals $4447
Admits theft, said she did it to pay her daughter’s lawyer bills
Palmyra Village Police reported the arrest on Saturday (6/15) of Karen A. Garrow, age 40, of 3736 Maple Avenue in the Town of Walworth for Grand Larceny in the Third Degree.
Garrow was a manager at the Dunkin’ Donuts in Palmyra and over a four day period admitted to stealing a total of $4447. The theft was discovered on June 14th.
In her statement, Garrow said she needed to money to pay her daughter’s lawyer’s fees.
Garrow was released to appear in Palmyra Village Court on July 9th for an arraignment
Latest News
Lyons Elks honor Flag Day with Essay contest
Officers and Members of Lyons Elks Lodge #869 recently observed Flag Day in honor of the nation’s symbol of freedom....
Ontario Rod & Gun Club Hosts Veteran Fundraiser
The Ontario Rod & Gun Club is one of the area’s oldest sport shooting clubs, with a rich history of...
1 in 6 ER visits or hospital stays triggers a ‘surprise’ bill
WASHINGTON (AP) Roughly one in every six times someone is taken to an emergency room or checks in to the...
Recent Obituaries
Sergeant, James H.
SODUS POINT: Age 87, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. He was predeceased by his parents,...
Ewing, Dorothy Margarette
BOYNTON BEACH FLORIDA: November 1, 1941 – June 19, 2019. Dorothy M. Ewing (Robinson) age 77 Entered into rest surrounded...
Clingerman, James M.
CLYDE: Age 87, passed away on Wednesday, June 19th, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife, Evelyn “Corky” in 2004....