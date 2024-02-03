Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
February 3rd 2024, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 4
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 5
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 6
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 7
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 8
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 9
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Palmyra father arrested for child abuse following hotline report

by WayneTimes.com
February 3, 2024

The Palmyra Police Department reportsed the arrest on Wednesday (1/24) at 6:45 p.m. of Palmyra man following an Investigation into a Child Protective Services Hotline report. 

After Wayne County Child Protective Services received the Hotline report they promptly notified the Palmyra Police Department to investigate the allegations.

It is alleged that on Wednesday January 17, 2024, Wilson Vega Jr., age 29 of Stafford Street in the Village Palmyra used excessive means to discipline an eleven year-old boy which resulted in bruises to the child.

Wilson Vega Jr. was subsequently charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child and released on an appearance ticket for Palmyra Village Court on Tuesday, March 5th at 5 p.m. to answer to the charge.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Groover, Kay S. 

NEWARK: Kay S. Groover, 84, passed away on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at Wayne County Nursing Home. Please join her family at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February, 10, 2024, at Park Presbyterian Church, 110 Maple Court, Newark, NY 14513 for Kay’s memorial service. All other services will remain private. In memory of Kay, in lieu […]

Read More
O’Brien, Hollis (Holly) 

FAIRPORT/SODUS, NY: After a lifetime of caring for others and a few years of needing care herself, Holly passed away peacefully on Christmas Eve 2023.  She joins her beloved husband, Vincent and her parents Hugh and Ruth in eternal peace. She is survived by her children William & (Susan) O’Brien, Mark & (Barbara) O’Brien, Thomas […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square