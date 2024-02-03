Palmyra father arrested for child abuse following hotline report

The Palmyra Police Department reportsed the arrest on Wednesday (1/24) at 6:45 p.m. of Palmyra man following an Investigation into a Child Protective Services Hotline report.

After Wayne County Child Protective Services received the Hotline report they promptly notified the Palmyra Police Department to investigate the allegations.

It is alleged that on Wednesday January 17, 2024, Wilson Vega Jr., age 29 of Stafford Street in the Village Palmyra used excessive means to discipline an eleven year-old boy which resulted in bruises to the child.

Wilson Vega Jr. was subsequently charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child and released on an appearance ticket for Palmyra Village Court on Tuesday, March 5th at 5 p.m. to answer to the charge.