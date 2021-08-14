Palmyra man arrested for Possessing/ Promoting Sexual Performance by a child

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest on Thursday (8/12) at 12 p.m. of Kent A. Uittenbogaard, age 33, of 351 Vieanna Street, Palmyra a for Possessing a Sexual Performance By a Child, and Promoting a Sexual Performance By a Child.

An investigation was initiated by the FBI crimes against children taskforce. The investigation began in early 2021 when information was received that child pornography was being downloaded at an address in the Town of Macedon. After months of investigation by taskforce members, on July 20th 2021, it was discovered that Uittenbogaard was downloading and viewing child pornography.

It is alleged that Uittenbgaard was using an employer’s server to obtain, and view these downloads while at his workplace, in the Town of Macedon. He was arrested at his home and remanded to the Wayne Jail for CAPS arraignment and released to appear in Macedon Town Court.