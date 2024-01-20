Palmyra man arrested for theft of $3833.85 in scrap metals

State Police out of Lyons reported the arrest on Friday (1/12) of Kolin R. Crouse, age 27, of Kent Street in Palmyra after a report of a theft of $3833.85 worth of scrap metals from containers at a property at 904 Route 21 in Palmyra.

Crouse was charged with Felony Criminal Possession of Stolen Property and Felony Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree.

The estimated 10,000 pounds of scarp metals were taken to Alpco Recycling in Macedon, where Crouse signed a document stating the scrap metals belonged to him.

Upon a pat down State Police found cocaine residue on dollar bills belonging to Crouse and he was additionally charged with 2 counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree.

Due to the felony level charges, the case will move to County Court