Palmyra man arrested twice on Thursday

Palmyra Village Police received a call from a father on Thursday (10/31), concerning his son shooting up heroin in his bedroom. When police responded, Charles S. Gerken, age 31, residing with his father at 123 Hyde Parkway in the Village of Palmyra, was caught with hypodermic needles and some heroin.

Gerken was subsequently arrested at 1:50 p.m. for Criminal Possession of a Hypodermic Instrument and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree. He was processed and released back into the custody of his father.

Police again received a call and returned to the residence. Charles S. Gerken had left the residence after he was released from police. He then returned, went into his bedroom and again injected himself with heroin.

Gerken was charged with Criminal Possession of a Hypodermic Instrument at 5:50 p.m., since police said the only heroin he possessed he had already injected into himself.

Gerken was again released back to his father, with appearance tickets for both incidents, to appear in Palmyra Village Court on December 3.