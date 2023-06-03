Palmyra Police arrest Bronx man after sales of marijuana to persons under the age of 21

The Palmyra Police Department reported the arrest on Tuesday (5/16) of a Bronx man following the investigation into a local business that was reportedly engaged in illicit drug sales within the Village of Palmyra.

Palmyra Police Department were made aware that a local smoke shop was reported to be selling cannabis to persons under the age of 21. Following an extensive investigation, a Search Warrant was obtained for Moe’s Exotic located at 248 E. Main Street in the Village of Palmyra.

On May 16th, 2023 Palmyra Police, Macedon Police Department and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office executed the Search Warrant locating a large quantity of illegal substances which were subsequently seized.

Hamoud A Alzendani, age 29 of 1007 Rhinelander Street in Bronx NY, was charged with Criminal Sale of Cannabis 3rd Degree.

Hamoud was transported to the Palmyra Police Department for processing ad released with an appearance ticket ordering him to appear in the Village of Palmyra at a later date.

The investigation is on-going and additional charges may be filed in the future.