Palmyra Police arrest New Jersey man in Palmyra Dollars for Scholars theft

The Palmyra Police Department reported the arrest on Monday (4/17) at 6:16 p.m. of Jahil L. Nougues, age 24 of Standish Road in Teaneck, New Jersey, following the investigation into a Money Laundering scheme that occurred the Village of Palmyra.

It is alleged that on December 6, 2022, the Palmyra Police Department responded to a local bank for the report that numerous checks totaling over $10,000 had been deposited and withdrawn that were later determined to be fraudulent. The checks were forged and were drawn from a local Palmyra Dollars for Scholars scholarship foundation account that was centralized in the Village of Palmyra.

After an extensive Investigation it led the Palmyra Police to identifying two suspects that masterminded the scheme to defraud the scholarship organization.

According to Palmyra Police, the stolen funds have been recovered and the defendants will be required, if found guilty, to reimburse the bank for their losses.

Nougues was transported to the Palmyra Police Department for processing. Jahil was charged with Felony Money Laundering in the Fourth 4th Degree, Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree and Conspiracy 5th Degree – Class A Misdemeanor

Jahil was released with an appearance ticket ordering him to appear if the Village of Palmyra Court at a later date.

The second suspect has been identified as a student, currently away in college. Palmyra Police are working to secure the arrest of this suspect as well and will then disclose the relationship between the defendants.