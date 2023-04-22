Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
April 23rd 2023, Sunday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • MON 24
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 25
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 27
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 28
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 29
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Palmyra Police arrest New Jersey man in Palmyra Dollars for Scholars theft

by WayneTimes.com
April 22, 2023

The Palmyra Police Department reported the arrest on Monday (4/17) at 6:16 p.m. of Jahil L. Nougues, age 24 of Standish Road in Teaneck, New Jersey, following the investigation into a Money Laundering scheme that occurred the Village of Palmyra.

It is alleged that on December 6, 2022, the Palmyra Police Department responded to a local bank for the report that numerous checks totaling over $10,000 had been deposited and withdrawn that were later determined to be fraudulent. The checks were forged and were drawn from a local Palmyra Dollars for Scholars scholarship foundation account that was centralized in the Village of Palmyra. 

After an extensive Investigation it led the Palmyra Police to identifying two suspects that masterminded the scheme to defraud the scholarship organization. 

According to Palmyra Police, the stolen funds have been recovered and the defendants will be required, if found guilty, to reimburse the bank for their losses.

Nougues was transported to the Palmyra Police Department for processing. Jahil was charged with Felony Money Laundering in the Fourth 4th Degree, Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree and Conspiracy 5th Degree – Class A Misdemeanor

Jahil was released with an appearance ticket ordering him to appear if the Village of Palmyra Court at a later date.  

The second suspect has been identified as a student, currently away in college. Palmyra Police are working to secure the arrest of this suspect as well and will then disclose the relationship between the defendants.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Milliman, Thomas R. 

LYONS: Thomas R. Milliman, age 90 of Hillcrest Dr. died Thursday April 20, 2023. Friends may call Monday April 24, 2023, 11 AM - 1 PM , at the Boeheim - Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William St., Lyons, where services will be held at 1 PM, burial in South Lyons Cemetery. Memorials to a charity […]

Read More
Blance, Hazel Sadie

LYONS: Died on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at the age of 86. Hazel is survived by her children: Lin Applegarth, Charles (Bibiana) Applegarth, Lori Pool and Frank Gulick Jr.; 14 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. She was predeceased by her parent William J.H. and Agnes Blance; sisters Nancy Ann, […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square