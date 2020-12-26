Palmyra store is first hit on string of armed robberies

It all began at the Speedway convenience store at 504 West Main Street in the Village of Palmyra on Wednesday (12/23) at 3:35 p.m. An armed man walked into the store, brandished a gun and walked behind the counter, grabbing an undetermined amount of cash from the register before fleeing.

According to Palmyra Police Chief David Smith, they believe the man headed south on Stafford Street towards the Town of Victor.

Times news partner 13WHAM reported that around 4:25 p.m. the armed robber hit the Victor Kwik Fill gas station on Route 96, then headed westbound. Information on the suspect was relayed to Rochester Police, who said they were on the lookout.

Just before 6:50 p.m., police said a Fastrac gas station on West Ridge Road in Rochester was robbed at gunpoint. According to police, the suspect description matched

Just after 7 p.m., the Family Dollar on Dewey Avenue in Rochester was also robbed at gunpoint. Officers determined then the suspect was the same as the previous incidents.

Around 7:30 p.m., police received reports of a robbery at Angelo’s Grocery and Deli on Thurston Road, Rochester. While officers responded to the call, they received additional reports of shots fired.

Following an investigation, police gathered that the store owner, who has a legal pistol permit, shot the man who attempted to rob his store. Police said he defended himself and fired one shot, striking the suspect in the upper torso. The two men chased each other on Rosalind Street. Witnesses told police the store owner and another store clerk held the suspect down until he was taken into custody.

The 25-year old man was taken to Strong Hospital and was in guarded condition as police continued their investigation.